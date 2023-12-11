Demands not met, farmers restart protest against Noida authority

Demanding a hiked land compensation, farmers started a protest on Monday against the Noida authority outside its main administrative building in Sector 6.

Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad protest outside the Noida authority office in Sector 6 on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 400 farmers reached the site around noon and continued to stage a protest till evening even as the police and the Noida authority continued to negotiate with protesters. Finally around 5pm, farmers returned to their homes and threatened to continue their protest daily if their demands are not met.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On September 20, farmers had ended their protest after the authority assured them that their demands will be accepted in the next few months.

“We have resumed our protest after we realised that the Noida authority is not serious about our demands. They made false promises and are now doing nothing about our demands. The authority in September had assured farmers that their demands will be approved by the Uttar Pradesh government as they have sent the proposal to the state. but even after three months, our demands have not been accepted, prompting us to restart out protest,” said Sukhbir Yadav farmer leader, who is leading leading the protest under the banner of Bharatriya Kisan Ekta Sangh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farmers demanded that the authority should give them 10%, instead of 5%, of the total land acquired for abadi (residential) usage. They said the authority must also give them 64% additional compensation for the acquired land; permission to use their residential plots for commercial purposes, and also allow them more abadi land in villages, among others.

“In September, the authority CEO had assured us that they have approved our demands in the board meeting and the same will also be approved by the state government. Now, on Monday, the authority and the police sought three more days to resolve our issues. We will keep meeting with the authority and the police after three days. If our demands are unresolved then we will continue to protest indefinitely,” said Sachin Awana from Nithari village participating in protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Noida authority CEO Lokesh M said, “The authority and the police are looking into their issues.”

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh said, “A team spoke to farmers and discussed their issues for a lawful solution. We will talk to them in detail and work towards a solution as per the law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON