Dengue tally reaches 587 in Gautam Budh Nagar but cases dipping, say officials

Cases of dengue have started declining in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday, even as seven fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the tally to 587.

According to health officials, active cases of dengue in the district have also declined with 22 patients currently under treatment.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The active dengue cases, as well as fresh cases of the vector-borne disease, are on a decline this month. In fact, the cases have almost halved in the second week of November, compared to the first week. Between November 1 and 8, 83 fresh cases of dengue were reported, while only 44 fresh cases were reported between November 9 and 15.”

Sharma, however, added that the health department in Gautam Budh Nagar is still on the alert, and has been conducting intensive fogging drives in all dengue hotspot areas.

Following the death of a 44-year-old dengue patient, the toll from the disease in the district became two on November 13.

The first death was reported on October 19 — a 14-year-old boy died of the vector-borne illness.

Medical experts, meanwhile, said the total number of critical dengue patients has also increased in the district this year, as compared to previous years.

“This time, more dengue patients are suffering from high-grade fever. There are also more cases of dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, than in previous years. In such critical cases, the platelet count of a patient deteriorates rapidly and the infection also starts diminishing red blood cells of the person,” said Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent of Bhangel community health centre (CHC), Gautam Budh Nagar.

At present, dengue tests are being conducted at District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, said the officials.

The district health department has been testing at least 300 samples of suspected dengue cases daily, at the sentinel lab in the district hospital in Sector 30.