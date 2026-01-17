Dense fog hit Gautam Budh Nagar; schools closed for two days in Noida

Dense fog engulfed Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, severely reducing visibility across Noida and Greater Noida, prompting the district administration to declare a two-day holiday for schools. India Meteorological Department data showed that Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius on Friday (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

According to an order issued by the district basic education officer (BSA), Gautam Budh Nagar, all board-recognised, aided, unaided and government schools were directed to remain closed on January 16 and 17, citing instructions issued by district magistrate Medha Roopam.

The order stated that teachers and non-teaching staff will remain present in schools.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, and a maximum of around 19°C. Forcecast indicated a minimum near 5°C, with dense fog conditions on Saturday.

Residents reported poor visibility during morning hours, with several sharing images and videos of thick fog blanketing residential areas, roads and expressways on social media. “Visibility was extremely poor in the early hours. Driving felt risky even after 9 am,” said Ankit Sharma, a commuter from Greater Noida West.

Parents welcomed the move. “Children leave home very early and fog like this makes travel unsafe. The holiday was necessary”, said Rekha Singh, Greater Noida resident.

Weather experts said the fog was linked to evolving synoptic conditions over north India. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said a western disturbance has arrived over the western Himalayas, and its induced circulation over the plains is expected to influence weather conditions in the coming days.

“A change in synoptic conditions over north India is leading to increased cloud cover between January 16 and 18, which will push night temperatures higher while slightly lowering day temperatures. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise to around 8°C over the weekend in Delhi-NCR, easing cold wave conditions across the region”.

“Another western disturbance is expected to approach the western Himalayas around January 20, and its impact could extend to the plains later, with a spell of winter rainfall likely after January 22 and more widespread showers possible between January 24 and 26,” he added.

Ghaziabad also witnessed dense fog on Friday. IMD data showed the district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8°C, with the forecast indicating a maximum of around 19°C and high humidity levels, leading to persistent fog during early hours.

The IMD has advised caution during early morning and late-night hours over the next few days, as foggy conditions may continue.