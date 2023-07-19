Residents worried as flood water leaves behind trail of submerged, unsafe houses in Ghaziabad’s Loni

Nine members of Mohammad Aslam’s family are grappling with the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck their home in Loni’s Badarpur village last Sunday. The house, unable to withstand the submerged conditions caused by the breached Alipur embankment near Subhanpur, collapsed around 2 pm. Tragically, one of their cattle perished, while another was injured during the calamity. Approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people have been affected by the floods, according to official estimates. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Aslam, the family’s breadwinner, used to earn ₹3,500 per month tending to the cattle of their owner. Now, with their house in ruins, Aslam and his wife, Shabana, along with their six children and Aslam’s mother, find themselves exposed to the elements, often getting soaked in monsoon rain. Aslam had constructed the house seven years ago at a cost of ₹75,000, which will now require at least three times that amount to rebuild. The floods have halted all daily wage work in the area, adding to their uncertainty.

Shabana expressed the dire situation they now face, as their means of sustenance have vanished. They are left with nothing, their house in ruins. Shabana called for government assistance to help them rebuild their shattered lives. With only one wall remaining, they have transferred their household items to a neighbor’s house.

The breach in the Alipur embankment inundated several villages, including Nauraspur, Alipur, Mirpur Hindu, Lutfullapur Nawada, Badarpur, Khanpur Japti, Harampur, Ilaichipur, Pychara, and the Tronica City industrial area, as well as nearby residential areas such as Puja Colony, Ram Park, and Ram Park Extension. Approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people have been affected by the floods, according to official estimates.

Sahil Khan, a 21-year-old daily wage worker, resides in a small house in Badarpur with his wife and son. Their house has developed cracks in the walls and floor, raising concerns that it may collapse at any moment. After staying near the embankment, they visited their house on Monday to find it in a deteriorated condition. Sahil acknowledged that the house would need to be dismantled and rebuilt. For now, they are avoiding staying inside and remain outside the house. The harsh reality of their circumstances has left Sahil astonished.

Efforts are underway to assess the number of unsafe houses in the coming days. Currently, the focus is on draining water and providing food and water to those affected. Survey teams have traversed the submerged residential areas on tractors. Initial assessments indicate that around 20% of houses in Ram Park Colony have been infiltrated by water. Similar conditions prevail in other areas, according to KK Mishra, the executive officer of Loni Nagar Palika.

Anand Singh Rawat, a 52-year-old resident from Haqiqatpur in Ram Park Extension, sought refuge in his under-construction house at a higher elevation from the road after his rented house was submerged on July 14. Houses situated four feet above ground level, including Rawat’s under-construction house, were spared from the floodwaters. However, other houses suffered damage, with household items being destroyed. With water still present, restoration of electricity is hindered due to the presence of underground cables. Rawat even encountered a snake in the water, which he swiftly removed to prevent any harm. Despite initial hardships, Rawat managed to find solace bathing in the Yamuna waters. However, as time passed, the water turned filthy.

Rawat lost hope upon witnessing people carrying their belongings on their shoulders as they evacuated their homes. He mentioned that assistance in Delhi seemed far more efficient than in their area. They now have to spend ₹85-90 for a 20-liter water jar. While tractors are delivering food packets to people on the main road, they are neglecting to venture into their lanes.

Afsana, a 37-year-old member of a self-help group, is desperately searching for a rented house nearby. Unfortunately, she has found that most houses are in similar conditions. Afsana’s house has cracks in all four walls and the floor, making repairs impossible. The only option is to demolish and rebuild. Afsana, her husband, their four children, and her in-laws are currently staying at her brother’s house. However, this arrangement cannot continue indefinitely. Afsana’s husband, a tractor driver, now faces unemployment as his work has also ceased.

Loni SDM Shalvi Agarwal acknowledged the challenges of reaching every house in the affected areas. To mitigate the risks, officials, councilors, and gram panchayats have been advised to encourage people residing in submerged houses to vacate and seek safer accommodations. Temporary shelters have been set up, but they remain unoccupied. Efforts have been made to transport people to the Delhi border and the nearest metro station, allowing them to seek refuge with relatives or friends. The district administration is providing approximately 5,000 food packets daily, while NGOs and others have contributed an additional 6,000 packets to assist the affected population.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail