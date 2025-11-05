DGCA holds second calibration test at Noida airport

NOIDA: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted the second and final phase of calibration tests at the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Tuesday, said the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). An Airports Authority of India (AAI) calibration aircraft landed at the airport around 10.26am to test Instrument Landing System (ILS) 28 and other navigational aids, said NIAL. (HT Photos)

“This was another crucial step towards the facility’s operational readiness. The latest round focused on calibrating systems for Runway 28, from the west end of the airstrip, and the first phase conducted last Friday covered Runway 10, from the east end,” said NIAL’s nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) calibration aircraft landed at the airport around 10.26am to test Instrument Landing System (ILS) 28 and other navigational aids, said NIAL, the state government entity overseeing the development of the airport.

“The calibration flight landed on Tuesday from the west side of the runway to validate ILS 28. On Friday, calibration was completed for ILS 10 from the east side. This calibration has opened the way for issuance of aerodrome licence,” said another official aware of the development.

The two-part calibration process, carried out by the DGCA in coordination with AAI engineers, ensures that all communication, navigation, and surveillance systems meet safety standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

During Friday’s test, an AAI aircraft—VT-FIS—evaluated the airport’s communication systems, navigation aids, and radar-based surveillance infrastructure. The tests also included checks of the air traffic management (ATM) automation system that integrates radar and flight data for efficient coordination.

A detailed calibration report covering both runways will now be submitted to the DGCA for review. Once approved, the Authority is expected to issue the aerodrome licence soon, clearing the way for the start of commercial operations at the airport.

Officials said the completion of both calibration tests has brought the project significantly closer to its goal of commencing operations this December.

“The successful calibration of both runways demonstrates the airport’s readiness for operational clearance. Once the DGCA report is approved, the aerodrome licence will be issued, and we will move into the final phase of operational preparedness,” said Bhatia.

Officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who inspected the airport site last week, had reviewed terminal readiness, security planning, traffic management, and the inauguration arrangements.

The airport, being developed in phases, will open with a terminal capable of handling 1.2 crore passengers annually and is expected to manage over 60 lakh flyers in its first year, they added.

The runways—designated 10 and 28 based on their magnetic directions of 100° and 280°—are two ends of the same airstrip and will facilitate take-offs and landings depending on wind conditions and air traffic control clearance.

According to officials, the airport will begin operations with a limited daytime flight schedule, gradually expanding to night operations. International services are planned to start in the first half of 2026.

With calibration now complete and the final report pending DGCA approval, the Jewar airport project has entered its final stretch before opening to passengers later this year, they added.