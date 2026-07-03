DM reviews infrastructure issues in Chapraula-Dadri industrial belt

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam on Friday reviewed delays in drainage work on National Highway-91, waterlogging at an electricity substation, inadequate fire safety infrastructure and other civic issues in the Chapraula-Dadri industrial area. DM directed departments to resolve the pending issues timely during a review meeting with officials from various departments and representatives of the Chapraula-Dadri Industrial Association. (Representative photo)

The DM directed departments to resolve the pending issues timely during a review meeting with officials from various departments and representatives of the Chapraula-Dadri Industrial Association.

Association members flagged the slow progress of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s drainage work on NH-91, waterlogging at the old electricity substation, absence of a dedicated fire tender in the industrial area and pending issues related to Sector 4 under the Noida authority.

Reviewing the drainage project, Roopam expressed displeasure over the absence of the NHAI contractor from the meeting and directed officials to write to the state government and the senior authorities concerned.

“Any obstacle affecting industrial units and business activities is unacceptable. All departments must ensure that pending issues are resolved on priority,” the DM said.

Noida authority and the police were also directed to take necessary action to resolve issues related to Sector 4 at the earliest.

Roopam also stressed the need for regular dialogues with industry representatives to address their concerns effectively and ensure long-term solutions.

Officials said the administration will review the progress of the pending works to ensure that the directions are implemented.