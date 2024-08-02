Doctors of private hospital in Ghaziabad booked for negligence over death of 21-year-old woman

The Ghaziabad police have booked several doctors of a private hospital for alleged negligence after a a 21-year-old woman patient died at the hospital in October 2023. t has come to fore that they performed a surgery which was not required and this led to her death, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/representational image)

Senior officers said they registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 304a (causing death due to negligence) at Kavi Nagar police station on Tuesday, after receiving an inquiry report from the office of Ghaziabad chief medical officer (CMO).

“The documents related to treatment of the deceased were sent to the CMO and a committee of specialist doctors found negligence on the part of the treating doctors at Manipal Hospital in Ghaziabad. It has come to fore that they performed a surgery which was not required and this led to her death,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar circle.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by the father of the deceased, identified as Priya Verma. The FIR states names of three doctors and their team, senior officers said.

The FIR stated that Verma had gone to the hospital on October 18, 2023, for treatment of some minor health ailment, and the neurosurgeon allegedly told her that she had some spinal complication which required surgery.

“The doctors performed the surgery on October 20, 2023, and during the procedure, the health of my daughter deteriorated and she died in the operation theatre. It is due to the negligence of doctors and the use of wrong medicines. It was an inexperienced team and the inquiry report by the CMO found negligence on their part,” the FIR stated.

The ACP said that the police have started investigating the case.

“We will soon question the suspects in the case and take suitable action,” Srivastava said.

When their response was sought, the hospital authorities said they deeply empathise with the family and are cooperating with the police in their investigation. The representatives of the hospital confirmed that the deceased was associated with the HR department of the hospital but was on third party payroll.

“On the evening of October 18, 2023, a 21-year-old female was admitted to the emergency department following a road traffic accident. The patient presented with severe lower back pain, chest pain, and difficulty moving her right lower limbs. Initial examinations revealed abrasions and an undisplaced hairline fracture at the L5 vertebra, confirmed by X-ray. An MRI indicated a disc bulge at the L5-S1 level. The patient was advised to undergo surgical intervention. On October 20, 2023, she underwent an endo-portal microscopic diskectomy. Tragically, despite all efforts, the patient did not survive the procedure,” the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.