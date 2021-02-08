DPR of Film City project to be ready by Feb 10

GREATER NOIDA: The detailed project report (DPR) of the Film City project will be ready by February 10, officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday.

Yeida on December 14 last year had finalised CBRE South Asia Private Limited as the consultant for the state government’s ambitious project to be developed in sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The report will consist of feasibility study, financial model, developmental model, design and the best practices, among others. Once it is submitted on February 10, the authority will send the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for further decision,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The project report will also cover future demand, employment, cost and revenue estimates, break-even point, and roles of various stakeholders, among others, officials said.

Yeida has been exploring three models -- public-private partnership (PPP), the authority alone, or another single developer -- to develop the project. The DPR is expected to find an answer to this question.

“The UP government will decide the model for the project once it receives the CBRE report. Then the model will be discussed and approved by the state cabinet. Once the cabinet approves it, the authority will implement the model,” said a UP government official not authorised to speak to the media.

On September 18 last year, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the Film City project. Subsequently, Yeida offered land located only six km from the upcoming Jewar airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The upcoming Film City is expected to provide the platform to encompass all aspects of filmmaking -- related with script, music, writing, editing and production -- under a single roof.