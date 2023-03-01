Family alleges assault by hotel staff, want them booked for attempt to murder

A Ghaziabad family, which was brutally beaten up by hotel staff and bouncers, on the night of February 25 during a mehendi ceremony at a banquet hall, has demanded that the police book the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) and immediately arrest the remaining suspects in the case. Guests, injured in a brawl at a Ghaziabad hotel a few days ago, address a press conference after lodging an FIR on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

The Ghaziabad police has registered an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 354a (sexual harassment) and 379 (theft) at the Masuri police station. Nine suspects were arrested a day later while hotel owner Sagar Malik was arrested on Monday.

“We believe that the sections levied by the police are lenient considering the gravity of the case and Section 307 should also be added. The hotel owner’s brother is yet to be arrested and more arrests have to be made. About 20 persons from my family, relatives and guests were brutally attacked with rods, sticks and even heavy utensils used for cooking. At least six persons are still seriously injured,” said the 25-year-old woman complainant, sister of the groom.

She said her cousins had requested the DJ to play two more songs and instead of doing so, they started misbehaving with us and also assaulted us.

The woman gave a complaint and the police registered an FIR at Masuri police station on February 26. The complainant alleged that about 15 to 20 suspects, including hotel staff, bouncers and owner, were involved in assaulting them.

Senior police officers said in order to levy IPC Section 307, there requires to be a motive (to kill). The incident in question was a case of assault that resulted over a disagreement.

“We are still investigating the case speedily and 10 persons, including the hotel owner, have been arrested so far. The hotel staff have given us some pictures showing injuries that they sustained in the attack. The levy of more IPC sections will be done on the basis of further investigation,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).