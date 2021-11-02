Farmers protest against Noida authority, block key road over land compensation

Traffic movement was disrupted for more than an hour on the Delhi-Noida side of the link road on Tuesday afternoon after a group of nearly 1,000 farmers blocked a stretch of the key road near Noida’s Sector 15A.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farmers from nearly 80 villages of Noida have been protesting against the Noida authority for the past two months, demanding hiked land compensation and residential land settlement.

On Monday, the farmers announced that they will lay siege to the residence of local member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma in Sector 15A in protest against the policies of the Noida authority. The authority officials said that the farmers have been given a space in Harola village near the authority’s Sector 6 administrative building for the protest.

The farmers marched from Harola village to the Sharma’s residence on foot at 1.30pm on Tuesday. During this, the traffic movement was disrupted on the city’s main road -- Udyog Marg -- for almost half an hour as one side of the road was blocked completely till the protesters crossed the Delhi-Noida link road, where Sector 15A is located.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police stopped the protesting farmers when they tried to break gate number 1 of Sector 15A to reach Sharma’s residence. Later, they tried to break gate number 2 which was already closed to stop them near the gate. When the police stopped the farmers at gate number 2, they sat on the Delhi-Noida link road for half an hour. They left the protest site only after Sharma reached the spot and assured them help.

“We will take the farmers’ issues to the highest level, be it the chief minister or the Prime Minister... so that their issues can be addressed at the earliest,” said Sharma.

Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, said, “We made sure that the farmers do not create law and order issues during the protest. It was a peaceful protest, and they left the road after meeting the MP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmer leaders said that the Noida authority’s policies and functioning are completely against the farmers who gave their land for the development of the industrial town.

“The authority’s officials are harassing the farmers by issuing notices, demolishing houses, not giving hiked land compensation and residential plots. Our protest will continue until our demands are met,” said Sukhbir Yadav, leader of the Kisan Ekta Parishad.

For the past two months, the farmers reach the Harola protest site daily at 12pm, and return to their homes in the evening. They also raise slogans against the authority officials during their sit-in.

The farmers said they are not ready to get a map approved before constructing their buildings, as asked by the authority. “How can the Noida authority restrict our houses or life? Our villages have been ruined by the bad policies of the authority,” said Surendra Chauhan, another farmer leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said, “We are trying to pacify the farmers by addressing their legitimate demands.”