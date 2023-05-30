Father, son die by suicide at Noida high-rise

A father and son allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Sector 77, Noida, on Sunday, police said on Monday. adding that two separate notes left behind by the two cited their prolonged illness as the reason for them ending their lives.

During investigation, it was found that the deceased were both asthmatic and diabetic. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the father was 54 years old and the son was 23. The man’s father was also living with them at the Noida residence.

“We received information about the incident on Sunday afternoon from the grandfather, who told us that his son and grandson were unconscious and not responding. A team from Sector 113 police station immediately reached the spot and found the two in different rooms. Both were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival,” said Jitendra Singh, in-charge of Sector 113 police station.

During investigation, it was found that the deceased were both asthmatic and diabetic.

“According to one of the notes, the father was diagnosed with depression and diabetes, while the son was diagnosed with diabetes. The father consumed excessive sleeping pills while his son took an overdose of insulin injection. There were no external marks on their bodies and separate notes were recovered from their respective rooms in which they spoke about their depression and frustration due to the prolonged illness. The grandfather had gone to the market when the father-son ended their lives,” the officer said.

In another incident, Gautam Budh Nagar police said a 32-year-old man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching Metro train at the Sector 34 station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday afternoon.

“According to the CCTV footage from the platform, the person jumped in front of the train as soon as it approached the station. Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to save him. He was lifted from the tracks and rushed to a hospital with severe head injuries. The local police were informed and the person was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital,” said Sushil Prasad, assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida.

The victim later died during treatment, he added.

“The deceased was a native of Bhadohi and was currently residing at a high-rise society in Sector 74. His brother and father reached the spot after being informed about the incident. Initial inquiry into the matter has found that the deceased had completed his engineering in 2017 and since then was looking for a job. On Monday as well, he went for a job interview in Noida. His family members said he was very concerned over his unemployed status,” added the official.

A post-mortem was carried out and the body was handed over to the family.

Some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

