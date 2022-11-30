Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
File FIR against land grabbers: Noida, Greater Noida CEO

noida news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The Noida authority’s land department on Wednesday said it has demolished at least 30 farmhouses built illegally on the Yamuna floodplain in Kondli Bangar village

Noida authority officials dismantle an illegal farmhouse at Yamuna Khadar on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByVinod Rajput

The Noida and Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, has directed officials to file a First Information Report (FIR) against developers building illegal housing projects and farmhouses in notified areas of the two authorities and on the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon.

“We have directed staff to identify the government’s notified land earmarked for well-planned development in the two authorities. If anyone is found encroaching on this land, then file an FIR and take immediate action against those involved,” said Maheshwari.

Following the CEO’s directions, the Noida authority’s land department on Wednesday said it has demolished at least 30 farmhouses built illegally on the Yamuna floodplain in Kondli Bangar village.

This floodplain land is part of the notified land of Noida earmarked for riverfront zone. Building any structure here is against the Industrial Area Development Act 1976, said officials.

Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida.

