FIR against parking operators for extortion in Ghaziabad industrial areas

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has registered a case of extortion against unidentified parking operators for allegedly issuing slips and charging fees in the corporation’s name across several industrial areas that now fall under the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), officials said. Officials of UPSIDA confirmed that the industrial areas were transferred to the authority from April 1, 2025. (Representational image)

The FIR was registered on August 27 under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kavi Nagar police station. It mentions extortion in industrial areas along Bulandshahr Road, near Amrut Steels, and on GT Road, where operators were allegedly charging parking fees and issuing slips in the corporation’s name.

“These parking areas are in operation, and we have registered an FIR with the police to curb such activities. These parking areas are extorting fees from vehicle owners, and slips are being issued in the name of the corporation. These industrial areas were earlier part of the corporation, and parking tenders were allotted by us. Later, these industrial areas were handed over to UPSIDA and parking contracts were scrapped by the corporation. However, the parking operations have continued in the name of the corporation and amount to extortion,” said Sanjeev Sinha, chief tax assessment and licensing officer of the corporation.

Bhaskar Verma, ACP of the Kavi Nagar circle, said: “Based on the complaint, an FIR is registered against unidentified parking operators. We will identify those operating such parking areas, and suitable legal action will be taken up.”

Officials of UPSIDA confirmed that the industrial areas were transferred to the authority from April 1, 2025. “We have written letters to the concerned agencies that such operators, including those operating parking, nurseries, and even those indulging in advertising, are not handing over the properties to us and have continued to operate as usual. We have also written to the district magistrate about the issue,” said Pradeep Satyarthi, regional manager of UPSIDA.