Fire breaks out at a pvt firm in Gr Noida, no casualties

Greater Noida: A fire broke out on the first floor of a private company in Ecotech-III, Greater Noida, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said, adding that no casualty was however reported in the incident.

ccording to fire department officials, the incident took place in Udyog Kendra, Ecotech-III. The company was shut when the fire took place and there was no body present inside the company’s premises. (HT Archive)

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According to fire department officials, the incident took place in Udyog Kendra, Ecotech-III. The company was shut when the fire took place and there was no body present inside the company’s premises.

Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, told HT that a passerby alerted the authorities about the blaze. “The information about the fire was received at 2.29 am and the fire tenders reached the spot by 2.36 am. Total three fire vehicles from Ecotech-III, Surajpur and Phase-2 Noida fire stations were deployed in the operation to extinguish the fire quickly,” he said.

The blaze was brought under control after around one hour of firefighting operations, said officials.

The cause of the fire, meanwhile, is yet to be ascertained.

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