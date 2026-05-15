...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fire breaks out at a pvt firm in Gr Noida, no casualties

A fire broke out in a private company in Greater Noida, but no casualties were reported. The blaze was controlled within an hour; cause unknown.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Greater Noida: A fire broke out on the first floor of a private company in Ecotech-III, Greater Noida, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said, adding that no casualty was however reported in the incident.

ccording to fire department officials, the incident took place in Udyog Kendra, Ecotech-III. The company was shut when the fire took place and there was no body present inside the company’s premises. (HT Archive)

According to fire department officials, the incident took place in Udyog Kendra, Ecotech-III. The company was shut when the fire took place and there was no body present inside the company’s premises.

Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, told HT that a passerby alerted the authorities about the blaze. “The information about the fire was received at 2.29 am and the fire tenders reached the spot by 2.36 am. Total three fire vehicles from Ecotech-III, Surajpur and Phase-2 Noida fire stations were deployed in the operation to extinguish the fire quickly,” he said.

The blaze was brought under control after around one hour of firefighting operations, said officials.

The cause of the fire, meanwhile, is yet to be ascertained.

 
fire greater noida gautam budh nagar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Fire breaks out at a pvt firm in Gr Noida, no casualties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.