Fire breaks out at chemical shop in Greater Noida; no casualties

Greater Noida: A fire broke out at a chemical shop in Kasna village on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The shop, located on the main road in Kasna village, stored multiple chemical drums that fuelled the fire. (HT)

Four fire tenders were rushed to the scene and the blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting operations, added officials.

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“We are not yet clear what triggered the fire. Currently, we suspect it may have been caused by a short circuit,” said an officer at the Ecotech fire station.

According to police, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of chemical drums. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The shop, located on the main road in Kasna village, stored multiple chemical drums that fuelled the fire.

Four fire tenders, one each from Surajpur and Knowledge Park fire stations and two from Ecotech station, were rushed to the spot after the fire department received information about the blaze at 4.31 pm.

“It took us around two hours to completely douse the flames. The fire tenders returned to their stations by 6.45 pm,” the officer cited above said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said chemical drums can pose significant risks during fires due to the possibility of explosions caused by rising temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said chemical drums can pose significant risks during fires due to the possibility of explosions caused by rising temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chemical drums can be dangerous because the heat can cause them to explode. One or two closed drums burst during the fire, while chemicals from open drums helped spread the flames,” Singh said.