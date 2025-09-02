Fire breaks out at factory in Noida Sector 7, none injured

Noida A fire broke out at a three-storey factory that makes orthopaedic equipment in Noida Sector 7, E Block, on Monday morning, fire officials said, adding that no casualties were reported and the factory was closed at the time of the incident. Fire officials said prima facie it is suspected that a short circuit may have triggered the fire but an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Fire officials said prima facie it is suspected that a short circuit may have triggered the fire but an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. At 3.53am, the fire control room received a call about the fire.

“Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled after two hours. The fire broke out on the ground and first floors of a three-storey building. Investigation revealed that the factory made orthopedic materials like rehabilitation aids and prosthetics,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said that the building is used for both commercial and residential purposes. The ground floor is occupied by the orthopaedic factory, while the top floor is used by the house owner, an elderly couple. “Early Monday morning, when the house owner woke up and found that smoke was billowing out of the ground floor factory, he, along with his wife, vacated the building and alerted the fire control room,” said an official, requesting anonymity, adding that the ground floor was packed with orthopedic materials due to which the fire department encountered difficulty in controlling the flames.

Firefighters entered the factory wearing breathing apparatus (BA sets) and used hose pipes to reach the spot where the fire had broken out. Due to the plastic materials and rubber stored in the factory, the fire kept reigniting. By noon, the firefighters had completely extinguished the fire.

No case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The factory is registered as “Gupta Ortho Aids,” which is owned by RK Gupta. Gupta told HT that his elder brother, Shubhash Garg, has lived on the upper floor since the 1990s. “On Monday morning, when the fire broke out, my brother alerted the factory workers, who then informed me about the fire. I suffered a loss of ₹50 to 60 lakh,” he said.