Fire erupts at Noida's Ivy County in Sector 75, initial probe points to AC short circuit

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a high-rise apartment in Noida, Sector 75, on Friday morning, and all four occupants – husband, wife and their two children – were rescued safely with no injuries reported, said a Noida fire department officer.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the 12th floor of Ivy County in Noida's Sector 75. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

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The officer said an alert of fire at Ivy County was received at 7.19 am. “We reached the spot at 7.27 am and found that the fire broke out in flat No 1204 of B2 tower,” the officer said.

Given the building’s height, firefighters checked the society’s fire extinguishing system. “The system of the society was in working condition. We connected the hose pipes and entered the flat and doused the fire in nearly two hours,” the officer said.

According to the fire department, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “If we had tried to reach the 12th floor using a hydraulic platform or any other means, it would have definitely consumed time and allowed the fire to spread quickly,” said another officer, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer, who was at the spot, said, “The husband, along with his children, managed to come out of a room safely, but his wife was stuck. She went to the balcony and was rescued safely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer, who was at the spot, said, “The husband, along with his children, managed to come out of a room safely, but his wife was stuck. She went to the balcony and was rescued safely.” {{/usCountry}}

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The fire gutted the flat and damaged the adjacent flat, as well as a few on the upper floors.

“Initial probe revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air-conditioner,” Sujeet Pandey, director general of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Department, told HT.

The Ivy County fire reminds one of the fire at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on April 29 this year when at least eight flats were destroyed, and the fire department lacked enough hydraulic platforms to reach the upper floors and put out the flames.

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Gautam Budh Nagar has over 5,000 high-rise buildings, and the tallest hydraulic platform is 42 metres, reaching up to the 14th floor.

The district’s fire department recently inspected firefighting systems of several high-rises; however, the data are yet to be compiled, a senior official told HT.

Referring to the video circulating on social media of Friday’s incident, in which water was sprayed from the ground and reached only the sixth and seventy floors, and a man could be heard saying that firefighters were spraying water on plants, the DG said, “The water was sprayed by the maintenance staff of the society to prevent the fire from reaching lower floors. Nearly 15 firefighters were inside the building when the video was recorded.”

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

“We have also conducted a drive in Gautam Budh Nagar to inspect high-rises. Once the data is compiled, we will issue notices and take strict action against those with non-functional firefighting systems,” he added.

Same day, another fire

Meanwhile, when firefighters were busy dousing the Sector 75 fire, another alert was received at 7.45 am of a fire in a five-storey complex in Sector 52.

“Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. The complex was housing a paying guest on the second floor,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“All 15 people were rescued, and the fire was extinguished within two hours. An initial probe revealed that the fire erupted in the ground-floor restaurant after the compressor installed in the refrigerator blasted. The fire was contained on the ground floor, and no injuries were reported.”