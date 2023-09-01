Fire breaks out at electronics showroom in Sector 9

A fire erupted in a Sector 9 electronics showroom in Noida on Friday afternoon, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders, officials said, adding that preliminary investigation indicated that a short circuit led to the fire.

The incident took place on the second floor of a three-story building and was extinguished within 20 minutes, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on the second floor of a three-story building and was extinguished within 20 minutes, officials said.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire Oofficer, said that the fire began around 12.40 pm at the store.

He said, “The fire originated on the second floor and extended to the third floor. Six fire tenders arrived at the scene, and by 1 pm, the fire had been brought under control. When the fire tenders arrived, approximately 15 individuals who were inside the building had already evacuated. However, one person became trapped on the terrace of the floor and was discovered unconscious by firefighters. Preliminary findings suggest that he lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation. He was promptly transported to a nearby private hospital and is now out of danger, according to doctors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The three-story building housed electronic items on each floor. The electronic goods on the second floor caught fire due to a short circuit,” the officer said.

He further added that electronic goods worth lakhs of rupees stored on the second floor were damaged during the fire incident.

“No complaints have been received regarding the matter,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON