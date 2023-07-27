Ghaziabad: Power crisis grips Karhera after Hindon flood submerges sub-station

For Karhera resident Shashank Chauhan, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply has become a pressing necessity. His ailing father underwent a kidney transplant a month ago, and a steady power source is vital for his recovery. However, last week’s flooding from the nearby Hindon river left a significant portion of Karhera in Ghaziabad submerged, leading to a complete shutdown of the 132kv Kanha Upvan sub-station. As a result, residents in Karhera have been facing power outages for the past 5-6 days, leaving many to resort to hiring expensive generator sets to run their essential electrical appliances.

Residents in Karhera have been facing power outages for the past 5-6 days, leaving many to resort to hiring expensive generator sets to run their essential electrical appliances. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chauhan, facing critical challenges with his ailing parents, said, “I have to install 4-5 batteries to get more power. A generator set that would normally cost around ₹400 per day is now forcing me to pay ₹1500 per day due to the flooding and power cuts.” He further said that those who cannot afford generators have no choice but to sleep outside or on their rooftops during the night.

The situation has taken a toll on students’ education as well. Vinay Kumar, another resident, expressed concern for his son, who is in class 10 and soon to appear for board examinations. With no electricity at home, my children’s studies have been severely affected, leaving them in distress during both rainy and hot, humid days,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crisis escalated when the flooding of river Hindon, forced the officials of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) to shut down a major 132kV electricity substation in Kanha Upvan in Ghaziabad’s Karhera, impacting supply to trans-Hindon areas.

However, officials from the UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) estimate that it may take another 2-3 days to flush out the water and restore the station to operation.

Radhey Shyam, superintending engineer of UPPTCL, said, “The reduction in water discharge in the Hindon River has been gradual but significant, providing some hope for resolution and we will not be taking shutdown of 220kv Morti station for now.”

The officials from the UP Irrigation Department reported a significant reduction in water discharge in the Hindon river. On Thursday evening, the discharge decreased to 8115 cusecs at a level of 200.15 metres, compared to 25480 cusecs at a level of 201.15 metres recorded at 11pm on Wednesday. The river had recently peaked at 28066 cusecs, reaching a level of 201.15 metres on Monday, causing severe flooding in upstream areas, including Karhera in Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, addressing the power crisis, officials from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said that they are providing alternative power to different affected localities due to the shutdown of the 132kv Kanha Upvan sub-station. The Kanha Upvan feeds various feeders, including those in Patel Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Athala, Rajendra Nagar, Nandgram, and a private site.

Neeraj Swaroop, the chief engineer (Distribution) from PVVNL, said, “Our six feeders were down due to the Kanha Upvan sub-station shutdown, and we are now supplying alternate power from other stations like DPH, Mohan Nagar, Morti, etc., to cater to the affected localities. Despite the challenging situation, we are ensuring a power supply of 21-24 hours, and any extended power cuts may be limited to areas facing local faults.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, residents disputed the claims made by PVVNL officials.

Jugal Kishor, a resident of Shalimar Garden, said, “We experience power cuts of about six hours or more within a 24-hour period, and the situation has worsened following the shutdown of the 132kv Kanha Upvan. These cuts occur during the day and early morning, making it difficult for people to register complaints or seek inquiries from the local electricity office.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON