Focus on PG hostels, migrant hubs as Noida tackles waste menace

Mounting concerns over waste disposal and poor hygiene in fast-growing parts of the city — from PG hostels and migrant-populated sectors — have prompted a fresh cleanliness drive by the Noida Authority, aimed at curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, officials said on Friday. Street vendors also have been asked to ensure cleanliness around their stalls.

Officials said that garbage black spots, irregular street cleaning and unhygienic conditions around food stalls have been flagged as potential health hazards. PG accommodation owners — who cater to large numbers of students and working professionals — have been directed to maintain strict hygiene standards within their premises.

Sectors 18 and 51, where increasing migrant populations have stretched civic services, are receiving particular attention. Officials said that proposals are being drawn up for new waste management strategies in these areas and will take effect soon, with weekly monitoring of garbage black spots and stricter regulation of waste collection beginning this month.

“Cleanliness is directly linked to public health. Our focus is on eliminating black spots, strengthening waste management and creating awareness against diseases like dengue and malaria. Active participation of residents is crucial to ensure Noida remains clean and safe,” said chief executive officer, Noida Authority, Lokesh M.

“Public health cannot be secured without clean surroundings. We have directed officials to reduce garbage dumping points, ensure PGs and vendors maintain hygiene, and run awareness campaigns in villages and urban areas,” added the official.

The campaign includes weekly monitoring of garbage hotspots, penalties for non-compliance, and stricter regulation of door-to-door waste collection through e-rickshaws. Reports from field workers will be reviewed regularly to assess performance, officials added.

Announced at a review meeting on September 30, the campaign is being positioned as a sustained effort throughout the dengue–malaria season.

Awareness drives are also being planned in seven to eight villages, focusing on hygiene, waste segregation and disease prevention. Health department officials said that people need to be made aware that dumping waste or neglecting hygiene has direct consequences for public health.