Food Safety dept inspects eateries, shops along kanwar routes in GB Nagar

NOIDA: To ensure proper arrangements are in place for the safety and convenience of kanwariyas or the Lord Shiva devotees, the food safety department on Thursday launched inspections across the kanwar yatra routes in Gautam Budh Nagar district, officials said.

Different teams of the department were pressed into action following directions of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and police commissioner Laxmi Singh to check food joints, shops and restaurants located at kanwar routes for quality of food.

“Various volunteers, city-based NGOs and religious groups play host by setting up camps and providing food to devotees participating in annual kanwar yatra. To ensure that unadulterated and healthy food is being served to them, teams of FSDA have been pressed into action for inspecting these camps and other food joints located at kanwar routes,” said Sarvesh Mishra, food safety officer (FSO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Several places including camp sites, eateries and restaurants located in Kasna and adjoining areas were inspected on Thursday. The food being cooked and served was found to be satisfactory. Instructions have been issued to the organisers to maintain the quality and comply with the directions issued while ensuring that the food is being cooked hygienically,” the officer added.

The FSDA is set to continue surprise checks, officials said.

Several camps have been set up for facilitating kanwariyas’ convenience, at various locations including Yamuna-Pushta road, near DND underpass, near Sector 44 service road, Chhajarsi, Parthala, Kasna, among other areas.

The annual Kanwar pilgrimage, which began from July 22, would last till August 4. It passes through four major roads, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, while returning from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida and continue through Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states, as per Noida traffic police.

Around four kilometres of the pilgrimage route -- from Mayur Vihar through Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary till Kalindi Kunj -- falls within the Noida limits under Gautam Budh Nagar district.