Four booked for hanging pet dog in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad police on Monday booked four persons of a family for allegedly killing their pet dog, officials said.

A heart-wrenching video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of men hanging a dog with a chain reportedly outside their house in the Ilaichipur area of Tronica City in Loni town of Ghaziabad.

The police have identified the four suspects as Dheeraj Kumar, his son Atul Kumar, and Dheeraj’s two nephews Sumit Kumar and Nikhil Kumar. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

In the 33-second video, a group of men are seen hanging a dog with a chain and at least two persons pulling ropes tied to the neck of the dog.

The police said that the incident took place in April this year and they have taken cognisance of the video. Further, they have summoned the accused persons on basis of the investigation and a hunt for them is on, said police.

“We took cognisance of the video and it was related to a resident who owned a Doberman. We have also registered an FIR against four persons on a complaint by one of their neighbours. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused,” said Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (rural).

An FIR was lodged at Tronica City police station on Monday and a case under section 3 and section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been registered, said police.

Notably, the Noida authority on Saturday made amendments to its pet policy to curb dog bite incidents in the city. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said a penalty of ₹10,000 will be imposed on owners if their pet dog or cat attacks anyone. The order will come into effect from March 1, 2023.