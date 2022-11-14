Home / Cities / Others / CBI arrests two senior CGST officials in Gujarat over graft charges

CBI arrests two senior CGST officials in Gujarat over graft charges

Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:11 PM IST

The two officers were arrested from Ankleshwar in Bharuch, Gujarat, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 75,000 in order to facilitate the transportation of goods

The CBI laid a trap and caught the superintendent red-handed demanding and accepting the bribe (Representative Image)
BySaptarshi Das

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended two officials of CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

The move comes in a crackdown against corruption in which CGST officers Superintendent Dinesh Kumar, and Assistant Commissioner Yashwant Kumar Malviya were arrested.

They were caught red-handed accepting a bribe and are currently in police remand, said officials.

The two officers were arrested from Ankleshwar in Bharuch, Gujarat, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 75,000 in order to facilitate the transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi under their jurisdiction, as per a release by the CBI.

Moreover, the officers allegedly demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs. 1.5 lakh for the movement of goods under their watch, CBI said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the superintendent red-handed demanding and accepting the bribe. The agency informed that role of the Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar was allegedly identified in the demand & acceptance of undue advantage, which further resulted in his arrest.

Following the arrest, the CBI also raided the properties of the accused and recovered Rs.1.97 lakh (approx) in cash from the premises of said superintendent.

The accused officials were produced in court and were remanded to police custody till Nov 14, officials said.

