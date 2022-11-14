Home / India News / Kerala HC quashes KUFOS V-C Riji John’s appointment for violating UGC norms

Kerala HC quashes KUFOS V-C Riji John’s appointment for violating UGC norms

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:11 PM IST

The court order comes as a setback for the state which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the selection of V-Cs in different varsities in the state

Dr K Riji John was appointed Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021 (Representative Image)
Dr K Riji John was appointed Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021 (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (Kufos) Dr K Riji John for violating the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly ruled that the constitution of the selection committee and its recommendations were illegal.

Instructing the Chancellor to form a new committee, the HC made it clear that the appointment of the V-C must comply with UGC rules and regulations.

Also Read: Varanasi court likely to deliver its verdict today on Gyanvapi Mosque case

The court order comes as a setback for the state which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the selection of V-Cs in different varsities in the state.

Interestingly, Riji John was among 11 VCs who were served with show-cause notices by the Governor after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University V-C M S Rajashree last month.

The verdict follows a petition filed by two senior teachers K K Vijayan and Sadasivan, who were in the reckoning for the post, questioning the appointment of K Riji John citing a violation of the UGC norms.

Dr K Riji John was appointed Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out