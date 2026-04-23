Four booked for unauthorised construction on airport land

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has stepped up action against unauthorised construction on land notified for Noida International Airport expansion.

RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida said, “We have directed the land department to take stern action, including FIRs and demolishing such structures.” (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have registered an FIR against four people, identified by single names as Imran, Samshu, Nasir and Mubarak and residents of Nangla Jahanu village for allegedly carrying out construction activities on plot number 235 in Mukimpur Shiwara.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO of Jewar police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of the BNS.

RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida said, “We have directed the land department to take stern action, including FIRs and demolishing such structures.”

According to the complainant, lekhpal Niranjan Mishra, a recent inspection in Mukimpur Shiwara, located about 4-km from the airport site, revealed rampant illegal construction. This land has been notified for the airport’s third phase of construction, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The government notified land in villages including Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Kishorpur, Sabota and Mukimpur Shiwara on April 11, 2025. Under Section 11 (4) of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation Scheme, 2013, any construction or land transaction is not allowed after notification,” the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government notified land in villages including Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Kishorpur, Sabota and Mukimpur Shiwara on April 11, 2025. Under Section 11 (4) of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation Scheme, 2013, any construction or land transaction is not allowed after notification,” the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the scheme includes land compensation and financial assistance for relocation.“Illegal construction will affect the compensation for the land on which illegal construction is done. It means if illegal construction is done the authority will not give them the compensation,”the lekhpal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the scheme includes land compensation and financial assistance for relocation.“Illegal construction will affect the compensation for the land on which illegal construction is done. It means if illegal construction is done the authority will not give them the compensation,”the lekhpal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government has already acquired 1,334 and 1,365 hectares in the first two phases of the project at ₹2,100 per sqm and ₹3,100 per sqm respectively and plans to acquire 2,053 hectares in the third and fourth phases at ₹4,300 per sqm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has already acquired 1,334 and 1,365 hectares in the first two phases of the project at ₹2,100 per sqm and ₹3,100 per sqm respectively and plans to acquire 2,053 hectares in the third and fourth phases at ₹4,300 per sqm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residential plot schemes near the airport have witnessed increasing demand following the project’s inauguration on March 28. On April 6, the authority floated a residential plot scheme offering 973 plots, receiving nearly 38,000 applications.

These plots are spread across Sectors 15-C, 18 and 24 in sizes of 162 sqm (476 plots), 183 sqm (4 plots), 184 sqm (4 plots), 200 sqm (481 plots), 223 sqm (6 plots) and 290 sqm (2 plots).

Officials added that the last date to apply is May 6 and the draw is scheduled for June 18.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON