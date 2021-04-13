IND USA
Four persons detained with 25 lakh in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Police on Tuesday detained four persons and seized 25 lakh from their possession in Greater Noida.

Police identified the four as Rohit Garg, Mridul Garg, Vivek Garg and Devendra Garg. They were allegedly travelling in a car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway when they were stopped for checking at Sirsa cut.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police are on high alert in the wake of upcoming panchayat elections in the state on April 19. “A team from Kasna police station was conducting checking when the stopped a car which was coming from Palwal. The police found 25 lakh hidden in the car’s boot. The police questioned the four persons about the source of money but they could not give a satisfactory answer. We have seized the money and detained the persons,” he said.

They suspects residents of Sector Pi- 3 in Greater Noida, said police. Pandey said that the income tax department has been informed to further probe the matter.

