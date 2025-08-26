Four teenagers dead after car hits bike in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Four teenagers riding a motorbike without helmets died allegedly after a head-on collision with a car in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that the car’s driver has been arrested. Representational image The primary focus was to rush all the injured to the hospital at the earliest, the officer said, adding that no private hospital takes accident cases, so they rushed the injured to Sector 39 hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Lavkush Rana,15; Sumit, 16; Rihan, 17; and Monu, 19 (all three identified by first names). All four lived in Kulesara village in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida.

The victims’ families alleged just one ambulance was used to carry the injured from Kulesara to a government hospital in Sector-39, nearly a 16-km distance.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm, when the teenagers were riding single bike on the single-lane Pushta road in Kulesara, and collided head-on with a Maruti Suzuki WagonR coming from the opposite direction. “The collision was so severe that it flung all four in different directions and into the bushes along the road,” said Ecotech 3 SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, adding that as police were alerted via emergency helpline number 112, a team from Ecotech 3 police rushed to the spot.

Rana’s father, Santosh Rana, originally from Sitamarhi, Bihar, told HT that his son was the youngest of his three kids. “Locals informed me that Lavkush (Rana) was injured in an accident barely a kilometre from our home. We rushed to the spot and found him bleeding on the road. Police were already there and they called an ambulance. Only one ambulance was called, and all injured were somehow boarded inside and taken to a hospital in Sector 39,” the father said.

“My son, a Class 9 student, had returned from his school in morning early today due to getting late. Had he not got late and the principal not returned him, he would have survived. I don’t know when he left home and whose bike he was riding. I don’t know his friends,” he added.

About using one ambulance, a senior police officer urging anonymity said: “As one ambulance reached the spot early, we put all injured in that vehicle as they were bleeding profusely due to severe injuries.”

Police said all injured succumbed while undergoing treatment. “A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of BNS was registered against the WagonR driver, Nikki Tyagi, 23, a businessman and resident of Kulesara. He was arrested,” said ACP (Central Noida) BS Vir Kumar.

A probe found that all the teenagers had left home to record “reels” and were returning home when the accident took place. “It is yet to be ascertained who was riding the bike. But it was revealed the bike belonged to Monu. They were without helmets. Both drivers tried to avoid the collision, but due to their speed they collided head-on,” the ACP added.