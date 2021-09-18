G Noida abduction case: Court allows woman to live with male friend

A fast-track court in Surajpur on Saturday allowed a 20-year-old woman to stay with her friend after she said that she didn’t feel safe with her parents.

The police produced the woman before the court after her parents lodged a complaint on Thursday, alleging that her friend abducted her and took her to Gonda. However, the woman told the court that she went with him of her own volition.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO Badalpur police station, said acting on the complaint by the woman’s parents, the Greater Noida police “recovered” the woman from her friend’s place in Gonda on Friday. “The woman was produced before the court to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPc. The woman told the court that her family was against her relationship with her friend. The family was opposed to their marriage, and said that she wants to stay with her friend,” he said.

The court directed the police to ensure the woman’s safe return to Gonda. A police team on Saturday took the woman and her friend to Gonda. Police said the woman’s father died a few years ago. “The woman’s family had opened a ₹1-crore fixed deposit account in her name. Later, the woman’s mother married her late husband’s younger brother. Recently, differences emerged between the woman and her mother and step father. Following this, she decided to shift to her friend’s place in Gonda,” the SHO said.

After lodging the fake complaint of abduction, the woman’s family, friends and some local residents blocked NH-91 for two hours on Thursday. They also protested at the Badalpur police station. The woman’s father claimed that she was abducted from Sadopur village, when she was on a morning walk with her three siblings.

SHO Kumar said the FIR registered in connection with alleged abduction stands null and void now, adding that the police will register a case against the woman’s family members for registering a fake complaint. The police have also booked people who protested on the highway. “We have registered a separate case against 18 named and 150 unnamed persons for protesting on NH-91 and restricting traffic movement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 3 and 7 of The Epidemic Diseases Act,” SHO Kumar said.