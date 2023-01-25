G Noida announces residential plot scheme, Feb 3 is last date to register

Anyone looking to purchase a plot in Greater Noida has a chance at hand -- the authority has launched a residential plot scheme at rates that are half of what is offered by the Noida authority in its plot schemes, officials in the know of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Greater Noida authority has on offer at least 168 plots measuring between 162 square metres (sqm) and 738sqm in different sectors. The plots offered under the scheme are those that could not be allotted earlier or the allotments were cancelled after the allottee defaulted on payments. Officials said this may be the last big scheme offering residential plots in Greater Noida as there is hardly ant land left with the authority for residential allotment.

“Anyone who wants to purchase a residential plot to build a plotted house has this opportunity to apply for a plot till February 10, 2023. This scheme offers plot at reasonable rates and the allotment will be via electronic bidding with complete transparency,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The last date to register and obtain a password is February 3, 2023 (till 5pm) and the applicant can submit the security money till February 10. The Greater Nodia authority will soon finalise the date for e-bidding on the State Bank of India supported portal, said officials.

The Authority is offering residential plot at an average price of ₹40,000 per square metre. It means bidding will start at this rate and whosoever will place the highest bid will get the plot.

In neighbouring Noida, authority offered the last scheme at a rate of ₹56,000- ₹80,000 square metre. The authority offers plots in Sector 2, Delta 2, Delta 3, Phi-3, Sector Chi-3, Sigma 1 and Sigma 2, among others

“In some areas of Noida, residential plots were sold at rates of ₹1.5-2 lakh per square metre. In view of that the scheme of the Greater Noida authority is relatively affordable and a good opportunity for those who want to build a plotted house in the city on a limited budget,” said Savindra Bhati, a real estate consultant based in Greater Noida.

