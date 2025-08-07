Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Gang providing bank accounts and SIM cards to cyber frauds busted in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:30 am IST

An investigation revealed that the suspects had links with cybercriminals and were providing bank account details to dupe people with fraudulent schemes such as digital arrest

Greater Noida Five members of a gang that allegedly provided bank accounts, debit cards, and pre-activated SIM cards to cybercriminals involved in digital arrest and stock trading frauds, were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Officers said that the suspects had data related to around 40 bank accounts and mobile numbers registered with those accounts, and access to the registered numbers was also provided to cybercriminals through an application. (HT Photos)
Police identified them as Chanpreet Singh, 25, and Ranvir Singh, 22, both residents of Bhopal; Jagmohan Dhakad, 19, and Naveen Raikwar, 19, from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh; and Aditya Sharma, 21, hailing from Delhi but living in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

“We received a tip-off that a gang involved in collecting bank account credentials from account holders and providing them to cybercriminals was active in Greater Noida,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

“With the help of manual intelligence, the suspects were arrested from Surajpur area of Greater Noida,” the officer added.

“Five mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven debit cards, and other documents were recovered from their possession,” the DCP added.

An investigation revealed that the suspects had links with cybercriminals and were providing bank account details to dupe people with fraudulent schemes such as digital arrest.

“They used to acquire the accounts at 1% commission from the account holders and then transfer the credentials to cybercriminals for 15,000 each,” DCP Avasthy said, adding that all MP residents resided at Aditya’s residence and had been operating for two months.

Officers said that the suspects had data related to around 40 bank accounts and mobile numbers registered with those accounts, and access to the registered numbers was also provided to cybercriminals through an application.

A case under sections of cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the IT Act was registered at Surajpur police station.

Investigation is going on to trace transactions made from the compromised bank accounts, police said.

