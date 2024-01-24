close_game
Gangster Ravi Kana's driver arrested in Greater Noida

Gangster Ravi Kana’s driver arrested in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Jan 24, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Prahlad worked as Kana’s driver. He used to help transport Kana’s illegally obtained scrap from one place to another and was involved in the logistics of the gang

The Greater Noida police arrested on Tuesday the driver of alleged gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana under charges of the Gangster Act, said senior officers.

On January 2, Kana, along with 15 others, were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, for allegedly taking tenders from big industrialists at lower than market rates by displaying power and influence. An FIR was lodged at the Beta-2 police station.

Of the 16 people booked, seven have been arrested so far, while others, including Kana, are on the run. On Tuesday, police made the eighth arrest in the case. The gang, police said, is accused of coercing industrialists into giving tenders to Kana’s company, Prime Pressing Tools, and threatening them against signing contracts with anyone else for managing scrap and iron rods.

According to the police, the suspect arrested on Tuesday has been identified as Prahlad alias Amar Singh, a native of Agra, who works as Kana’s driver.

“Prahlad worked as Kana’s driver. He used to help transport Kana’s illegally obtained scrap from one place to another and was involved in the logistics of the gang,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The suspect was held from ATS roundabout in Beta-2, Greater Noida, on Tuesday.

“Prahlad also has another case registered against him in 2018 at the Beta-2 police station under charges of assault,” said the officer.

The police are yet to nab the alleged gang leader Kana and seven of his accomplices, including two women.

“Teams have been deployed to nab Kana and further investigations into his properties are being carried out. So far, properties worth over 200 crore, belonging to several members of the gang, have been sealed by the police. We will soon start attaching properties under the provisions of Section 14 of the Gangster Act,” said the DCP.

Earlier, Kana and three others were also booked by the Noida police under charges of gang-rape following a complaint by a 25-year-old woman.

