Gatherings restricted in Noida ahead of Eid, workers’ protests

Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday banned gathering of five or more people without prior permission from the police authorities across the Gautam Budh Nagar district as it announced several restrictions to maintain law and order during the Bakrid celebrations and upcoming workers’ protests and gatherings. The temporary order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has also prohibited public prayers, Namaz, religious events or processions on roads and public places without an official permission. (HT Archive)

The temporary order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has also prohibited public prayers, Namaz, religious events or processions on roads and public places without an official permission. Besides, religious prayers cannot be held at disputed places where such practices were not held previously.

“Use of loudspeakers has been restricted as per court guidelines and noise pollution rules. Loudspeakers will not be allowed between 10 pm and 6 am. Sound limits for residential, commercial and industrial areas must also be followed,” reads the order, a copy of which accessed by HT.

The order has also banned drone flying and aerial photography within one kilometre of government offices unless prior permission is obtained from the police commissioner or senior officers.

The police administration said that the decision was taken in view of possible law and order concerns during Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations and planned protest by different organisations.

Other restrictions include ban on carrying weapons, sharp objects, inflammable materials and licensed firearms in public places, except for security personnel and exempted persons. Also, celebratory firing at weddings and public events have been banned.

The order also prohibits spreading rumours, objectionable social media posts, fake videos or inflammatory messages that may disturb communal harmony.

Violations of the order will invite legal action under relevant provisions of the law, said police officials.

The restrictions will remain in force from May 28 to May 30.