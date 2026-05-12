Gaur Chowk underpass likely to be opened on August 15: Greater Noida authority

NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said the Gaur Chowk underpass project work is almost complete andis likely to be opened on August 15.

Construction started in July 2024 with 18 months deadline, however, the project got delayed due to GRAP restrictions, said officials. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Currently, the traffic restrictions are in place on the Surajpur-Ghaziabad road due to construction work, said officials, adding that the project is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹92 crore

“The 700-metre-long underpass will decongest Greater Noida west’s busiest stretch on Surajpur-Ghaziabad road. The project is divided into 26 sections (panels). Of these, work on 20 sections is complete. The six remaining work include excavation, retaining wall construction,water curing, slope levelling, among others. We have a target to open the underpass in August so that commuters can enjoy smooth travel,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Gaur Chowk witnesses heavy traffic flow from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Construction started in July 2024 with 18 months deadline, however, the project got delayed due to GRAP restrictions, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dipti Singh, a resident of Gaur City, said vehicles barely move during peak hours. “The construction activities and diversions have worsened congestion in the area. This project should be opened soon to ease the situation,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipti Singh, a resident of Gaur City, said vehicles barely move during peak hours. “The construction activities and diversions have worsened congestion in the area. This project should be opened soon to ease the situation,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In September last year, the authority completed the main slab of the underpass, allowing vehicular movement from Noida to Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In September last year, the authority completed the main slab of the underpass, allowing vehicular movement from Noida to Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The six-lane structure runs alongside the 60-metre road to provide a direct link between Greater Noida, Gaur City and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, allowing vehicles to bypass the intersection, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The six-lane structure runs alongside the 60-metre road to provide a direct link between Greater Noida, Gaur City and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, allowing vehicles to bypass the intersection, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traffic police and authority have diverted the traffic of the main carriageway to the service lanes on both sides of the Taj Highway leading to heavy congestion during peak hours, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police and authority have diverted the traffic of the main carriageway to the service lanes on both sides of the Taj Highway leading to heavy congestion during peak hours, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON