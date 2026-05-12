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Gaur Chowk underpass likely to be opened on August 15: Greater Noida authority

The Gaur Chowk underpass in Greater Noida is nearly complete and set to open on August 15, aiming to ease traffic congestion on the Surajpur-Ghaziabad road.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said the Gaur Chowk underpass project work is almost complete andis likely to be opened on August 15.

Construction started in July 2024 with 18 months deadline, however, the project got delayed due to GRAP restrictions, said officials. (HT Archive)

Currently, the traffic restrictions are in place on the Surajpur-Ghaziabad road due to construction work, said officials, adding that the project is being executed at an estimated cost of 92 crore

“The 700-metre-long underpass will decongest Greater Noida west’s busiest stretch on Surajpur-Ghaziabad road. The project is divided into 26 sections (panels). Of these, work on 20 sections is complete. The six remaining work include excavation, retaining wall construction,water curing, slope levelling, among others. We have a target to open the underpass in August so that commuters can enjoy smooth travel,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Gaur Chowk witnesses heavy traffic flow from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Construction started in July 2024 with 18 months deadline, however, the project got delayed due to GRAP restrictions, said officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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