Gautam Budh Nagar admin pushes for solar systems on rooftops

NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has urged resident welfare associations (RWAs), group housing societies, and large residential and commercial complexes to install rooftop solar power systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana while availing subsidy of up to ₹90 lakh for eligible projects. Under the scheme, the housing societies, high-rise buildings, government and semi-government institutions, aided institutions, commercial complexes and other premises spread over 5,000 square metres or more are required to install solar power plants. (HT Archive/representational image)

The move came as part of efforts to raise adoption of renewable energy infrastructure in high-rise residential societies and institutional campuses across Noida and Greater Noida, said officials.

Under the scheme, the housing societies, high-rise buildings, government and semi-government institutions, aided institutions, commercial complexes and other premises spread over 5,000 square metres or more are required to install solar power plants.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lavesh Kumar Sisodia, in-charge project officer of the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) in Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is one of the flagship schemes of the central and state governments aimed at promoting clean energy adoption and reducing dependence on conventional electricity sources.”

According to officials, residential welfare societies and high-rise residential buildings can avail subsidy support of ₹18,000 per kilowatt (kW) for projects up to 500 kWs, with the maximum subsidy capped at ₹90 lakh.

The subsidy support is meant for common electricity usage areas within housing societies, including street lighting, water pump facilities, society offices and shared electric vehicle charging stations, they added.

For RWAs and group housing societies, the eligible capacity has been fixed at up to 3kW per household.

Officials explained that an apartment complex with 50 flats, for instance, can claim subsidy benefits for solar capacity permitted under the scheme guidelines for common area usage.

Residents can also separately apply for rooftop solar installations on their individual homes under the same scheme, they added.

Sisodia urged all RWAs and group housing societies in the district to adopt rooftop solar systems in proportion to their electricity consumption and utilise the subsidy .

Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) officials said the RWAs were briefed about various incentives and installation procedures in the past as well. “RWAs were also asked to spread awareness. But the public response was not very encouraging, possibly because residents living in flats often do not have adequate rooftop space for solar installations,” said FONRWA general secretary KK Jain.

Disom officials said that incomplete group housing projects remain one of the major challenges in availing the rooftop solar subsidy benefits under the scheme.

“In many projects, especially incomplete group housing societies, the electricity connection is still in the builder or developer’s name. In such cases, the connection has to be transferred to the registered AOA/RWA to avail the scheme benefits. NPCL has already approached several societies regarding this and societies can also apply for name transfer through the NPCL website,” said Manoj Jha, spokesperson, NPCL.