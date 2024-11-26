Gautam Budh Nagar admin urges AOAs, RWAs to register lifts, escalators

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has called upon Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) to comply with the newly implemented UP Lift and Escalator Act, 2024, and the UP Lift and Escalator Rules, 2024, administrative officials said on Monday. The Act, that came into effect on September 25, 2024, aims to regulate construction, registration, and safe operation of lifts and escalators, making it mandatory for all premises owners intending to install these facilities to register them. (HT Photo)

The administration has issued an urgent appeal to AOAs, RWAs, and other registered bodies to prioritise adherence to the new rules. The step came in the wake of rising use of lifts and escalators in both public and private buildings across Uttar Pradesh.

“It’s a significant step toward public safety and systematic regulation. We urge all apartment associations and welfare bodies to complete the registration process at the earliest to avoid disruptions and ensure compliance,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate.

The Act mandates that all lifts and escalators must be inspected regularly to ensure they meet safety standards. Maintenance schedules and safety certifications are also part of the compliance process.

To be sure, there are around 350 high-rise buildings in the district with approximately 80,000 lifts.

“Owners, who fail to comply with the norms will be served notices initially and a fine of ₹10,000 shall be imposed subsequently, in case of non-compliance. After a 30-day grace period, lift service shall remain suspended until fine paid and registration completed,” the DM added.

“The rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, and expansion of high-rise buildings have significantly increased the use of lifts and escalators. This act ensures proper regulation, safety, and accountability for their operation,” said Rishabh Kumar Agarwal, deputy registrar, firms, societies, and chits, Ghaziabad, in a recent meeting.

“We have already acquired an NOC from Noida authority stating lifts under NHR are safe for use and abide by the protocols under the Act”, said president, Noida Highrise Federation 100X Sectors (Sector 100 and above), Nikhil Singhal.