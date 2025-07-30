Gautam Budh Nagar braces for prolonged spell of rain and thunderstorms

Gautam Budh Nagar is expected to experience a prolonged spell of rain and thunderstorms extending into early August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Daily forecasts predict cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, and thunderstorm activity through August 6, prompting weather advisories and public caution. While the wet spell is expected to bring relief from lingering summer heat, officials have urged residents to monitor official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, recorded 15.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30am on Tuesday and 13.5mm from morning to 5.30pm in the evening, IMD data showed. On Tuesday, the district saw a maximum temperature of 27.3°C with the minimum at 26.6°C.

The forecast till early August predicts daytime temperatures in the range between 32°C and 34°C, with night temperatures hovering around 27°C to 28°C. High humidity levels are likely to persist. The IMD issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms with lightning for July 29 and 30, but no warnings were in place for the subsequent days as of Tuesday, despite forecasts of continued rain.

“The presence of a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, coupled with multiple cyclonic circulations and an active monsoon trough, is driving widespread rainfall across large parts of North, Central, and East India,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Climate & Meteorology at Skymet Weather. “While East Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers, states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand may see moderate rain with isolated intense spells. These systems are expected to keep the monsoon active over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Palawat added.

Residents have already started feeling the impact of persistent rainfall on their daily routines. “I was caught in rain in the morning while on my way to the office today. I had to take shelter under a flyover for a while,” said Meenakshi Sharma, a resident of Sector 62.

Another resident from Greater Noida West, Rajeev Kumar, said, “We’ve had to reschedule tuition classes and delay office pickups multiple times this week” due to unpredictable showers.

Authorities have advised caution, particularly during evening hours when thunderstorm activity may intensify. Commuters, two-wheeler riders, and residents of low-lying areas have been identified as especially vulnerable, with risks of waterlogging and poor visibility during downpours.

While the wet spell is expected to bring relief from lingering summer heat, officials have urged residents to monitor official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours.