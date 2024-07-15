Gautam Budh Nagar DM proposes renovation of govt old age home in Dankaur

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday directed the social welfare department to conduct routine checks at old age home in Dankaur and ensure that basic facilities and proper health-care is provided to the elderly residents there. The officials of the social welfare department should visit the old age home from time to time and inspect it so that the arrangements for stay, food and first-aid at the old age home can be improved, DM said. (HT Photo)

The boarders, the social welfare department and the manager of the home, meanwhile, have raised the need to relocate the home and renovate the property.

In a high-level meeting chaired with the monitoring committee constituted for the operation and upgrade of the old age homes, Verma promised to implement the suggestions made by the officials who attended the meeting and also put forth a proposal for the renovation of the old age home.

The operations of the old age home is partially run by the state government and partially by the Jan Kalyan Parishad.

The meeting was attended by district social welfare officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh, old age home manager Nisha Singh, assistant commissioner of police (headquarters) Brijesh Kumar, and additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Tikam Singh, among others.

“The officials of the social welfare department should visit the old age home from time to time and inspect it so that the arrangements for stay, food and first-aid at the old age home can be improved,” Verma said.

Social welfare officer Singh informed Verma that at present over 90 elderly people are residing in the old age home, who are being provided free stay, food and first aid and that for the convenience of the elderly, 16 employees have been posted at the old age home in various capacities.

“We are always striving to ensure that the elderly inmates are given proper health care and that our department conducts frequent visits to the old age home. Any old person who has left her home or whose children are unable to keep her with them can stay in our old age home for free,” Singh said.

Committee members presented their suggestions to the DM, who assured them that their recommendations would be considered and implemented. Verma also engaged with the home’s residents to assess the quality of facilities.

Old age home manager Nisha Singh said boarders have raised the issue for renovation of the property while some residents had complained of the quality of food.

“Since we have at least 90 boarders now, it is not possible that everyone will like the food. We try to maintain quality of food. Their medical needs are never overlooked,” Nisha Singh said.

The state government ensures that per day the boarders get a remuneration of ₹115 which covers three meals and/or any other basic needs. The social welfare department verifies the attendance of elderly boarders. The Jan Kalyan Parishad ensures the quality of the food but the menu is set by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Social welfare department senior assistant Saransh Srivastava acknowledged that the building was in dire need of renovation but stressed that a relocation/renovation of the property would only be possible if Lucknow allots more funds.

“The rent of ₹90,000, which is paid every two months, is not sufficient for a large property (25 rooms that house both boarders and the administration and included a park in-side the property) in both Noida and Greater Noida. We keep on making small renovations when we get some funds from the state...but to completely renovate the property, at least ₹20-25 lakh is required,” Srivastava said.