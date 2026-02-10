Gautam Budh Nagar: Excise dept steps up checks for overpriced, illegal liquor

GREATER NOIDA: The excise department in Gautam Budh Nagar has directed field staff to intensify checks across retail outlets and ensure stricter compliance with pricing and digital sales norms in a bid to step up enforcement against overpricing and illegal liquor sale, officials said on Monday. Last week, the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department also issued a warning to bars and eateries against promoting or allowing “bring your own booze” (BYOB) arrangements, saying the concept has no legal sanction. (HT Photo)

The focus has been sharpened on preventing overcharging at liquor shops, strengthening intelligence on illegal liquor movement, and improving consumer awareness through mandatory displays and signage, they said.

Field staff deployed in excise crime-prevention zones have been instructed to discreetly verify complaints related to overpricing and report violations for immediate action, said excise officials.

“The department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards over-rating. Any sale above the prescribed price will invite strict action as per rules. The enforcement teams have been asked to remain vigilant in their assigned beats and ensure accountability at the retail level,” said district excise officer (DEO)Subodh Kumar in an official statement on Monday.

As part of the enforcement drive, liquor shop operators have been directed to prominently display warnings against drink-and-drive and information related to the citizen app, along with toll-free numbers for consumer complaints.

Officials said shops must also ensure that printed rate lists of all available brands are clearly readable.

To curb cash-based irregularities, officials said, the excise staff have been instructed to ensure 100% sales through point-of-sale (POS) machines and encourage maximum transactions through online payment modes. “Digital transactions help bring transparency and reduce complaints related to pricing disputes,” the DEO said.

The department has also asked field staff to boost local intelligence networks to track illegal liquor storage, transport and sale, particularly in vulnerable pockets. “Preventing the circulation of illicit liquor requires continuous surveillance and ground-level inputs,” the official added.

Officials said the steps are part of an ongoing administrative effort to tighten regulation of liquor retail operations in the district and ensure that consumers are not overcharged, while illegal trade is effectively checked.

Last week, the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department also issued a warning to bars and eateries against promoting or allowing “bring your own booze” (BYOB) arrangements, saying the concept has no legal sanction.

Several establishments, officials said, were displaying BYOB signs to draw patrons, but under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26, there is no provision for such practices in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said.

Licensees found advertising or permitting BYOB will face action under the UP Excise Act, as authorities have flagged violations in liquor pricing norms.