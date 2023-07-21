Gautam Budh Nagar Police to use facial recognition, AI to identify offenders in public spaces

In a groundbreaking move towards smarter policing, the Gautam Budh Nagar police announced on Friday that they will soon integrate the Geospatial Data Intelligence Platform (GDIP) into their operations. Commissioner of police Laxmi Singh, said that the implementation will commence next week and will be followed by the incorporation of a facial recognition system, powered by artificial intelligence. (Representative Image)

Geospatial intelligence, a technology that leverages spatial data for informed decision-making, will be at the heart of this transformative initiative.

By analyzing spatial data sets that describe locations in the district, law enforcement will gain unprecedented insights into criminal activities and sensitive hotspots, particularly those related to crimes against women, commissioner Singh said, adding that by mapping crime-sensitive areas and identifying patterns of criminal activities, the police will deploy patrolling teams strategically to nip potential threats in the bud.

“The platform’s main feature will be its ability to monitor criminal incidents and identify hotspots of crime, allowing us to allocate necessary resources and increase monitoring in those areas,” said Commissioner Singh. She said that the district will be divided into 700-square-meter grids, corresponding to the estimated area covered by a beat constable, thus facilitating efficient policing.

Commissioner Singh added that after the platform is launched next week (date has not been set yet), the next step will be to integrate a facial recognition system in it which will identify repeat offenders in the public.

The Geospatial Data Intelligence Platform will be augmented with a facial recognition system, making the Integrated Traffic Management System’s 4000 CCTV cameras the eyes of the police force. “With access to a database of around 25,000 mugshots of convicted or trial criminals, the system will employ artificial intelligence to promptly identify repeat offenders in public,” Singh said.

“Once a repeat offender is spotted, we will closely monitor their activities, particularly those out on bail, to ensure public safety. The system will greatly aid in micro predictive policing, enhancing our ability to respond effectively to potential threats,” Singh added.

Under the ambit of this smart policing initiative, police stations will have access to area-specific crime mapping, comparative data on police strength, number of vehicles, and female police personnel. This comprehensive information will facilitate resource allocation based on individual station needs, enabling more efficient law enforcement.

“The main objective of smart policing is to keep the policing of the state up-to-date, by recognizing the trend of crimes being committed at present and also updating the police so that potential crimes can be curbed, and complete security is provided to the citizens,” said Singh.

