Gautam Budh Nagar transport department drive raises 2.5 cr

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:28 am IST

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department’s intensified enforcement drive against illegally operated buses and other violating vehicles raised over 2.5 crore, officials said on Monday.

According to the transport department, enforcement teams carried out a district-wide drive during the 2025–26 (till December 18), focusing on unauthorised operations, overloading and other safety violations.

“During the drive, 478 vehicles were challaned and 332 vehicles were impounded at various police stations in the district. The enforcement action resulted in the recovery of about 2.5 crore as compounding fee,” said assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar, Udit Narayan Pandey.

“The drive focused specifically on passenger buses found overloaded with passengers or carrying unauthorised goods. 114 buses were challaned and 87 buses were impounded during the same period,” he added.

AI Summary AI Summary

Noida's transport department's crackdown on illegal buses and violations has yielded over ₹2.5 crore in fines. Enforcement teams targeted unauthorized operations and safety issues, issuing 478 challans and impounding 332 vehicles, including 114 buses. This initiative aims to enhance public safety and ensure compliance in the transport sector within Gautam Budh Nagar.