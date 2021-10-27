GB Nagar court to provide free legal aid to victims of cyber, realty fraud

The chief judge of Gautam Budh Nagar court and president of the district legal services authority has decided to make the general public aware of the procedures to get justice and also provide free legal assistance to those who cannot afford it, especially those who have become victims of cyber fraud or have cases related to the realty sector.

The move comes after the national legal service authority and the Uttar Praseh legal service authority directed the district authorities to start a campaign to connect directly with victims, who are unable to get justice amid ‘poor awareness’ among public about the legal remedies in urban or rural areas of every city.

According to the district legal services authority, at least 70% of the total cases that are brought to the courts are of cyber crimes.

“We have observed that the cyber crime cases, involving banks, online shopping, digital platforms, mobile app business and cheating via online transactions, are rising daily. The sad part is many people are unaware of what to do in case they become victims of a cyber fraud. The awareness level, with regard to available legal tools pertaining to all kinds of crimes, such as sexual harassment at workplace, financial cheating by realtors, cheating of different consumers and other such wrong doings, is poor. We want to make people aware about how easy it is to seek justice from the legal system,” said Ashok Kumar, who is about to begin an ‘outreach’ campaign to connect with victims.

As part of the outreach campaign, the district legal services authority will publish and distribute booklets guiding people on how to seek help for a particular crime, start ‘legal aid vans’ and mobile apps in a month’s time.

“We will provide free legal assistance to those victims, who are financially weaker and cannot afford the fee of legal services. Many accident victims do not get state’s financial support because they are not aware about the schemes available for them. With the help of the booklet and the awareness campaign, we will try to help as many victims as we can,” said Kumar.

“If the district legal service authority has a will, then it can benefit thousands of victims who cannot afford fee of lawyers and are denied timely justice. There has been promises and discussions for justice to the needy in the past too but nothing has happened on ground,” said Atul Sharma, former president of Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Council.

The state government set up the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to address issues faced by the real estate sector, particularly the homebuyers, who have paid for their flats but have not gotten possession. There are around 6,500 cases pending in UPRERA, of which at least 70% of the cases are from Noida and Greater Noida.

“We are trying to get in touch with the local authorities and UPRERA so that all such victims who have been duped can get speedy justice,” said Kumar.

“We were happy and had set our hopes on the UPRERA when it was instituted to resolve buyers’ issues. But after five years, justice delivery is still late and troublesome. I bought a flat from the Greater Noida authority, which delayed handing over the possession. When I approached the UPRERA, they gave a ruling in my favour and asked the Greater Noida authority to do justice. But the authority is yet to implement an order, that will give me relief from unwarranted penalty,” said Suman Sharma, a homebuyer in Greater Noida.