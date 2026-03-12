GB Nagar steps up checks on LPG supply, admin warns against hoarding

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday stepped up monitoring of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply and warned of strict action against hoarding and black-marketing following Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions amid rumours of a gas shortage in parts of the state. Police units have been also instructed to maintain vigilance around gas agencies and petrol pumps to prevent crowding and ensure orderly distribution, they added. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

District magistrate Medha Roopam convened a meeting with senior administrative officials, police officers and representatives of LPG distribution agencies to review the supply situation and ensure that distribution continues smoothly across Noida and Greater Noida.

Directions have been issued to maintain close coordination with gas agencies and keep a strict watch on any attempt to create artificial shortages or sell LPG cylinders at inflated prices, said officials.

“We have reviewed the LPG supply position in the district and there is no shortage. Adequate stock is available with distributors,” the district magistrate said during the meeting.

“Any attempt to hoard cylinders, create panic among consumers or indulge in black marketing will invite strict action under the law,” she added.

Notably, officials from oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) attended the meeting along with LPG agency operators.

Officials during the meeting informed the district administration that sufficient stock of LPG as well as petrol and diesel is available for the district and that there is no disruption in supply.

The administration, meanwhile, has also directed the supply department to conduct regular inspections at LPG agencies and verify stock registers, said officials.

Police units have been also instructed to maintain vigilance around gas agencies and petrol pumps to prevent crowding and ensure orderly distribution, they added.

Directions have also been issued to petrol pump operators and LPG distributors to keep CCTV cameras functional, maintain updated records and monitor staff as well as repeated buyers to ensure that no employee or intermediary is involved in illegal sale or diversion of cylinders, said officials.

“Strict action would be taken under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 if LPG cylinders are found being stored or sold through unauthorised sources or middlemen,” the DM said.

Clarifying booking norms for consumers, the district supply department officials said that LPG refills can be booked after 25 days for single-bottle connections and after 30 days for double-bottle connections, in line with guidelines issued by the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

District magistrate, meanwhile, also urged residents not to believe unverified claims circulating on social media.

“People should not pay attention to rumours. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and necessary checks are being carried out. If anyone is found spreading misinformation or disrupting supply, strict action will be taken,” she said.

Meanwhile, scenes of anxiety were reported outside some gas agencies in the district.

At a distributor outlet in Noida’s Sector 63, a long queue of customers was seen waiting outside the agency in the afternoon as people rushed to book or collect LPG cylinders amid speculation about supply disruptions.

Some residents said that the sudden rush was triggered by messages circulating on social media claiming that LPG stocks were running low.

“We saw messages on WhatsApp saying gas cylinders could become scarce, so many people rushed to book or collect refills. That’s why there was a long queue,” Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 46 told HT.

District officials, however, said that the queues were largely a result of panic buying rather than any real shortage.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and coordinating with distributors to ensure uninterrupted supply,” the DM said, adding that enforcement teams would continue inspections in the coming days to prevent irregularities.

The administration, meanwhile, has appealed to residents to report any instance of overcharging or illegal sale to district authorities.