GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has prepared a list of over 424,000 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above through the electoral roll for the third phase of vaccination drive. Besides, people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will also be covered in the third phase, but they need to self-register on the updated version of the Co-Win 2.0 app, officials of the district health department said on Sunday.

As many as 220 vaccination booths in 26 hospitals, including private facilities, have also been identified for the third phase, the officials said, adding that the vaccination for phase 3 is likely to begin on March 4 in the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that it is expected that the state government will issue detailed guidelines about the third phase of inoculation on Monday. “We’ll prefer to having vaccination sessions on those days, when there will be no other health programmes. For covering maximum number of beneficiaries, the health department has prepared a list of beneficiaries for the third phase with the help of the latest electoral roll in the district,” he said.

Ohri also said that everyone in the district, who have completed 60 years of age, are included in the list of beneficiaries for the third phase. “The third phase will cover all the 4,24,555 beneficiaries in different sessions within a fortnight. As soon as the dates of vaccination for these beneficiaries are announced by the government, we will begin the process of registration, in which the addresses and mobile numbers of the beneficiaries will be updated,” he said.

The GB Nagar vaccination officer, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, said that the district health department is also looking for the patients among the listed beneficiaries, who are under treatment for other ailments in different hospitals of GB Nagar and other neighbouring districts. “The third phase of inoculation can begin with the booster dose session for the beneficiaries of first and second phase on March 4 or 5. It is also possible that sessions will be increased in the third phase,” he said.