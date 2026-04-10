Ghaziabad: 16-year-old stabbed to death at Loni gaming parlour; 2 minors held

Ghaziabad: Two boys aged 16 and 14 were apprehended on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death at a gaming parlour within the Loni Border police station limits on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim’s family said they filed a police complaint after the boy was declared dead on arrival at a Delhi hospital. (Representational image)

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Police said the incident occurred around 11.45am when the victim went to play video games at the parlour near the two boys’ locality. The two local boys had also arrived at the centre, they added.

“We found that the two suspects were involved in an altercation with the victim a day before the incident as well. On Wednesday, they met at the parlour and an argument broke out, which led to a fight and the boy’s death,” DCP (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.

The victim’s family said they filed a police complaint after the boy was declared dead on arrival at a Delhi hospital.

“My brother had gone to play video games. We learned that as my brother was putting coins into the gaming station to start a game, the two suspects present there began arguing with him. They initially punched and kicked him, and one of the suspects went home and brought a knife, stabbing my brother. When I learned about the incident, some locals and I rushed my brother to a local hospital and later to a hospital in Delhi, where he was declared brought dead,” the victim’s elder brother told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at the Loni Border police station late Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at the Loni Border police station late Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The brother added that the 16-year-old had dropped out of school. Police said the two suspects recently passed their Class 7 examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brother added that the 16-year-old had dropped out of school. Police said the two suspects recently passed their Class 7 examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Police apprehended the two boys on Thursday. We found that the duo and the other boy had a hostile relationship. During the incident, the 16-year-old brought a knife and gave it to the 14-year-old, who stabbed the victim twice on the side between the stomach and the chest. The boy was taken to a hospital in Delhi, where he was declared dead. The family later informed the police,” ACP (Ankur Vihar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police apprehended the two boys on Thursday. We found that the duo and the other boy had a hostile relationship. During the incident, the 16-year-old brought a knife and gave it to the 14-year-old, who stabbed the victim twice on the side between the stomach and the chest. The boy was taken to a hospital in Delhi, where he was declared dead. The family later informed the police,” ACP (Ankur Vihar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ACP denied that the fight between the victim and the suspects was unrelated to playing video games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP denied that the fight between the victim and the suspects was unrelated to playing video games. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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