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Ghaziabad: 16-year-old stabbed to death at Loni gaming parlour; 2 minors held

Police said the incident occurred around 11.45am when the victim went to play video games at the parlour near the two boys’ locality. The two local boys had also arrived at the centre

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: Two boys aged 16 and 14 were apprehended on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death at a gaming parlour within the Loni Border police station limits on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim’s family said they filed a police complaint after the boy was declared dead on arrival at a Delhi hospital. (Representational image)

Police said the incident occurred around 11.45am when the victim went to play video games at the parlour near the two boys’ locality. The two local boys had also arrived at the centre, they added.

“We found that the two suspects were involved in an altercation with the victim a day before the incident as well. On Wednesday, they met at the parlour and an argument broke out, which led to a fight and the boy’s death,” DCP (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.

The victim’s family said they filed a police complaint after the boy was declared dead on arrival at a Delhi hospital.

“My brother had gone to play video games. We learned that as my brother was putting coins into the gaming station to start a game, the two suspects present there began arguing with him. They initially punched and kicked him, and one of the suspects went home and brought a knife, stabbing my brother. When I learned about the incident, some locals and I rushed my brother to a local hospital and later to a hospital in Delhi, where he was declared brought dead,” the victim’s elder brother told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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