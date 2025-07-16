Ghaziabad: 2 killed in rooftop structure collapses in Shalimar Garden

Ghaziabad: Two men were killed in separate incidents both involving rooftop balcony projections collapse at residential buildings located in Shalimar Garden locality of Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The other incident took place at around 6pm at a separate three-storeyed residential building in the Shalimar Garden’s main road area, said officers. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A 27-year-old labourer, identified as Sumit Kumar, died in Shalimar Garden Extension 2 while doing repair work at the rooftop of a three-storeyed residential building around 10 am, officers said

“While taking up repairs, a portion of the rooftop collapsed and the labourer fell down. He died on the spot due to fatal injuries. Two days ago, plaster from the rooftop fell on a Thar SUV and damaged it. So, the residents thought to get the thing repaired. However, the labourer fell while taking repairs,” said ACP (Shalimar Garden circle) Atul Kumar Singh.

The other incident took place at around 6pm at a separate three-storeyed residential building in the Shalimar Garden’s main road area, said officers.

“A man, identified as Rupesh Kumar, 26, was standing at an automobile repair shop below a building to get his motorbike repaired. Soon, debris from the rooftop of the building fell on him, leaving him severely injured. Locals and police rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed,” the ACP added.

Officers said he was a resident of Farrukhnagar near Tila Morh in Sahibabad.

Bodies in both the incidents were sent for autopsy, the ACP said, adding they were yet to receive any formal complaint in the incident by the victims’ families. “Once the families arrive with any complaints, we will register an FIR and act accordingly.”

In a similar incident in Shalimar Garden’s DLF Colony on June 18, two street vendors, Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Ayyub, both aged 60, died after getting injured by a heap of debris that fell from a balcony projection from a third-floor flat. One vendor died on the spot, while the second succumbed the next day.