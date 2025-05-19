Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: 22-yr-old dies in hit-and-run case; suspect held

ByArun Singh
May 19, 2025 04:53 AM IST

Police identified the victim as Neha, a third-year BA student from Nasirpur who worked part-time at a dental clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Ghaziabad: Two days after being knocked down allegedly by an SUV in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad, a 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Saturday, officers said on Sunday, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Garima, was driving the car at the time of the incident. She was held on Saturday, police said, adding that after the victim’s death they were also adding BNS section for death by negligence to the first information report. (Representational image)
Police identified the victim as Neha (single name), a resident of Nasirpur, a third-year BA student at a private college, who worked part-time at a dental clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

“On Thursday around 9.30am, when Neha was walking to the clinic, an SUV car hit her from behind near a book depot in Gandhi Nagar and fled the scene. Later, police informed us. Neha was the second eldest of the four siblings. She was our only sister, and now she is no more,” said Neha’s brother Mohit Kumar.

The CCTV cameras, set up near the scene, showed that a Ghaziabad-registered Toyota Innova hit her, police said.

“The suspect, identified as Garima, was driving the car at the time of the incident. She was held on Saturday. A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(B) (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sihani Gate police station following the victim family’s complaint,” said assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram) Poonam Mishra, adding that after Neha’s death a section of causing death by negligence is being added to the FIR.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Ghaziabad: 22-yr-old dies in hit-and-run case; suspect held
