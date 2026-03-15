Ghaziabad: 23-year-old kills mother, implicates neighbours, arrested

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old mother at their house in Ghaziabad’s Bhoor Garhi and implicating his neighbours for the act, police said. Officials said the axe and a stone were also recovered from Anil’s house. (HT)

Police identified the suspect as Anil Kumar. “Anil had lent some money to his neighbour, Dabbu, and was yet to recover ₹1,200 from him. On March 8, Anil had a verbal fight with Dabbu over the issue. Later that day, Anil returned home in an inebriated state, picked up an axe, and ran towards Dabbu to attack him. His mother tried to stop and slapped him. Anil then hit the woman on her head with the axe and then with a rock,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO of Masuri police station.

According to investigators, Anil went to his room after the assault and woke up the next morning. Police said Anil’s father and sister had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in Delhi, leaving Anil and his mother, Leela Devi, alone at home.

“After his father and sister returned the next day, Anil told them that Dabbu and his brother Jasvir had attacked Devi. Anil’s father then filed a police complaint against Dabbu and Jasvir, and an FIR was registered on March 10. However, police did not find the neighbours involved, and Anil’s role was established during the investigation. An autopsy was also conducted. During questioning, Anil broke down and confessed to the attack,” the SHO added.

Officials said the axe and a stone were also recovered from Anil’s house.

The FIR on the complaint of Anil’s father was registered under BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) at Masuri police station.

Police said that instead of the two neighbours named, Anil will now face the same BNS sections mentioned in the FIR.