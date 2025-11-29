Ghaziabad administration pushes for final phase of SIR, 33% forms digitised

As the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls enters its final phase, ending December 4, Ghaziabad district administration officials said that so far they have digitised about 9.5 lakh forms of voters, which is about 33% of total voters in the district. The administration also has a list of ‘ASD’ (absentee, shifted and dead) voters, which is about 5.41% at present, officials said. (HT archive)

They also have a list of ‘ASD’ (absentee, shifted and dead) voters, which is about 5.41% at present, officials added.

The district administration has deployed 3,089 booth-level officers (BLOs) across Ghaziabad who will reach out to about 28 lakh voters by December 4.

“We have about 28 lakh voters, and forms of about 9.5 lakh voters have been digitised till now. As of now, our progress is about 33%. There are many voters who are absent, shifted or dead, have duplicate names or refused to sign the forms. So, we have about 5.41% voters in the ASD category and in such cases, the BLOs will visit their addresses thrice, and thereafter, the voters will be added to the final ASD list,” said district magistrate (DM) Ravinder Kumar Mandar.

The DM said that BLOs, staff, supervisors, and officers are working to expedite the SIR process. They will be focusing on ASD voters and in cases where people have moved to their hometowns for the recently concluded assembly elections.

“BLOs are finding it difficult to trace many voters as they have possibly shifted to new addresses. We have also held talks and kept in touch with various political parties and associations to encourage their employees/workers to participate and fill out forms for the SIR process,” the DM added.

The lists of missing voters will be displayed at their respective booths this Saturday and Sunday and it is expected that the voters should fill up their forms, the DM added.

Officials said that the 20 BLOs who have already completed their task before the deadline will be rewarded on Saturday.

On Thursday, the district administration lodged an FIR against 21 BLOs, including 9 women, for alleged laxity in the SIR work. The FIR was registered at Sihani Gate police station under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act.