Ghaziabad authority proposes structural safety audit of buildings every three years

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), for its upcoming board meeting, has prepared a proposal mandating a structural safety audit of all high-rise buildings of every three years.

The officials said once the proposal gets cleared by the board, the developer or the residents’ welfare association (RWA) would be tasked with getting the audit done by a reputed institution such as the IITs.

GDA officials said the proposal will be placed before the board on January 27.

PK Singh, additional secretary of GDA, did not respond to calls for a comment on the matter. A detailed query was sent to senior officials, but a response was awaited.

“The proposal is prepared to ensure the safety of residents by assuring them that their buildings are structurally safe to live in. The safety audit is to be conducted every three years and the certificate is to be submitted to the GDA. In case the building is with the developer, (s)he will make arrangements for the audit while the residents’ welfare association (RWA)/apartment owners’ association (AOA) will take up the procedure if the building has been handed over to residents,” said Rudresh Shukla, media spokesperson, GDA.

GDA officials said the developer or the RWA/AOA will also take up work to remove any defect highlighted during the audit.

Residents said the structural integrity of buildings is always a matter of concern.

“There is no doubt that the structures of buildings get compromised over time, and it is essential that we conduct such audits for the safety of residents. Getting repairs done involves substantial funds. So, before going ahead, the authorities should hold discussions with all stakeholders concerned on how to go about the entire process,” said VK Mittal, former president, Kaushambi apartments RWA.

Alok Kumar, founder member, Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, said there are a lot of issues pending when it came to handover/takeover of buildings/projects.

“There are several projects where completion certificates have not been obtained and possession given. Further, there are cases where the project is still with the developer and the RWA/AOA is taking up maintenance. So, there are a lot of issues which need to be resolved before going ahead with the proposal. Further, the enforcement plan under the proposal is also an issue. How will the authorities enforce these rules?” Kumar said.

Shukla said the GDA is a competent authority and can take steps for safety of residents.

“The enforcement part will also be taken up during the board meeting. In case there is non-compliance, the authority can take up repairs and recover the expenses by way of recovery certificates,” Shukla said.