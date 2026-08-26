US pauses all immigrant visa appointments globally amid H-1B row, crackdown: Report
This also comes as a move to limit access to applicants who seem likely to rely on US assistance.
Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, the United States has reportedly paused all visa applications and appointments across the globe. This halt comes as part of the Trump administration's move to tighten restrictions.
Citing a state department official, FT added that this also comes as a move to limit access to applicants who seem likely to rely on US assistance.
Furthermore, Reuters also stated that a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday that a global training initiative has been launched at all US embassies and consulates worldwide and that appointments for visa services will be adjusted to accommodate the training.
Deep Dive
As per FT, the pause on visa appointments can to light after applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates received emails that their appointments were being rescheduled and that they would receive future notice of a new date.
H1-B visa fee row
This decision to cancel all US visa appointments across the globe comes a day after the Trump administration proposed a new $103,265 application fee for H-1B visa. The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant work visa which allows American companies to hire foreign skilled workers.
The Department of Homeland Security's proposal comes after Trump announced last year that he plans to hike the fee for H-1B visas to $100,000. However, the president's proclamation was halted by the court in June this year.
The DHS proposal is expected to kick off after a 30-day public comment period.
Also Read | US H-1B fee hike proposal threatens to shut out Indian students, workers
Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants
Since assuming office in 2025, US President Donald Trump and his second administration have pursued an aggressive crackdown on immigrants in the country.
This crackdown includes revocations of visas and green cards and rejection of applications, as seen during the pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war on Gaza across US universities and colleges.
Also Read | ‘Death to America’ then show up for US visa? US envoy Sergio Gor warns applicants
The president also ordered mass deportations and raid by the agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The Trump administration's crackdown has been widely condemned by human rights groups as discriminatory and violative of free speech and due process rights.
Rights groups added that the crackdown has also created an unsafe environment, especially for ethnic minorities amid concerns over racial profiling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More