US pauses all immigrant visa appointments globally amid H-1B row, crackdown: Report

Furthermore, Reuters also stated that a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday that a global training initiative has been launched at ​all US embassies and consulates worldwide and that appointments for visa services ​will be adjusted to accommodate the training.

Citing a state department official, FT added that this also comes as a move to limit access to applicants who seem likely to rely on US assistance.

Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, the United States has reportedly paused all visa applications and appointments across the globe. This halt comes as part of the Trump administration's move to tighten restrictions.

How will the pause in visa appointments affect applicants waiting for interviews?

How will the pause in visa appointments affect applicants waiting for interviews?

What is the purpose of the State Department's training initiative for consular officers?

What is the purpose of the State Department's training initiative for consular officers?

Why has the US paused all immigrant visa appointments globally?

Why has the US paused all immigrant visa appointments globally?

As per FT, the pause on visa appointments can to light after applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates received emails that their appointments were being rescheduled and that they would receive future notice of a new date.

H1-B visa fee row This decision to cancel all US visa appointments across the globe comes a day after the Trump administration proposed a new $103,265 application fee for H-1B visa. The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant work visa which allows American companies to hire foreign skilled workers.

The Department of Homeland Security's proposal comes after Trump announced last year that he plans to hike the fee for H-1B visas to $100,000. However, the president's proclamation was halted by the court in June this year.

The DHS proposal is expected to kick off after a 30-day public comment period.

Also Read | US H-1B fee hike proposal threatens to shut out Indian students, workers

Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants Since assuming office in 2025, US President Donald Trump and his second administration have pursued an aggressive crackdown on immigrants in the country.

This crackdown includes revocations of visas and green cards and rejection of applications, as seen during the pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war on Gaza across US universities and colleges.

Also Read | ‘Death to America’ then show up for US visa? US envoy Sergio Gor warns applicants

The president also ordered mass deportations and raid by the agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Trump administration's crackdown has been widely condemned by human rights groups as discriminatory and violative of free speech and due process rights.

Rights groups added that the crackdown has also created an unsafe environment, especially for ethnic minorities amid concerns over racial profiling.